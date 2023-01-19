Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $42.33

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $947.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.