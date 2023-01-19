Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $149.36

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after buying an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.