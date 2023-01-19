Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

ADI stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.71. 19,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.03.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.