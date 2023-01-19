Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 4.7%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $34.33. 7,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 748,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,284,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $16,925,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

