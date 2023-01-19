ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.41.
About ams-OSRAM
