ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

