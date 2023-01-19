Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $46.32 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00014820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

