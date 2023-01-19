Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Barclays

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $234.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

