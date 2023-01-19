Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.