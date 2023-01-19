American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 9th Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 4.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.32% of American Tower worth $321,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock worth $8,703,739. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 2.5 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $225.19 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

