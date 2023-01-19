American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock Position Lowered by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up about 1.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.20% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

NYSE AEL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.