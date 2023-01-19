American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,415 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

