America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.70 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 5.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

