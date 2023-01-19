America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $368.92 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average is $333.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

