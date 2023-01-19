America First Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 581 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

