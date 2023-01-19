Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the December 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

