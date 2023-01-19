Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

ATHE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,609. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

