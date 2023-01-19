Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 90.5% in December

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
ATHE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,609. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than 1 Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.