Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 73.6% in December

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the December 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 70,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

