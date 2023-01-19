Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64. 495,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 991,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Alpine 4 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine 4 in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

