Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, January 20th.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.97.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

