Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.43 on Thursday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

