Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $16.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.75. 13,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,057. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

