Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.16. Alight shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 79,550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Alight (NYSE:ALITGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Alight’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

