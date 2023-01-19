Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.16. Alight shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 79,550 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Alight Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Insider Transactions at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Alight’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Alight by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Further Reading

