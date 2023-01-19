Algorand Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $101.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00076714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00056105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00024083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,463,727 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,265,568 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.