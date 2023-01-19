Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $99.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00076887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,463,500 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,265,341 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

