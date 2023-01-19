Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. 8,377,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alcoa

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

