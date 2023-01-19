Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $53.45. 8,377,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

