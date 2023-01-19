Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
NYSE AA opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 64,013.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,188 shares during the period.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
