Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

