Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

AA opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

