Alchemix USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,654.57 (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $232.23 million and $61,654.57 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

