Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.50. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 39,709 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,634,000. Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

