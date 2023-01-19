Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 89,978,541 shares changing hands.

Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; 100% interests in the Limerick base metals located in Ireland; the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq graphite project, and the Melville Bay iron ore project located in Greenland; and holds a 11.675% direct interest in the Horse Hill project located in the Weald Basin in southern England.

