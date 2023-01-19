Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($38.04) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded up €0.76 ($0.83) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €29.44 ($32.00). 650,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 32.35. Aixtron has a one year low of €15.20 ($16.52) and a one year high of €32.21 ($35.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

