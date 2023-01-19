Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.43), with a volume of 956454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.70 ($1.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.44) target price on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Airtel Africa Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 833.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.17.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

About Airtel Africa

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

