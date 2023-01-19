Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.58. Afya shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 1,813 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Afya from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Afya Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.12 million. Afya had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.80%. Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi grew its position in Afya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Afya by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Afya by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

