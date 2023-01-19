Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 6,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 267,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 7.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $754.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,566 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

