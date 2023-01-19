Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Advanced Info Service Public stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 399. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.29.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

