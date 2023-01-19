Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Update

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance
Advanced Info Service Public stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 399. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.29.
About Advanced Info Service Public
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Info Service Public (AVIFY)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.