Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NYSE:KKR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,408. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $73.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

