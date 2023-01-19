Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $736.63. 5,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $723.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $846.67.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

