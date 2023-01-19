Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

