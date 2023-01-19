Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.36. 87,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

