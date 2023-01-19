Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

