Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,632,000 after purchasing an additional 900,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VLO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

