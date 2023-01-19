Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.41. 6,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $154.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

