Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

