Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Up 0.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 4,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 24,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000.

