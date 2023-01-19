Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AE opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.11 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

