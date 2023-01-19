Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 55.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 30,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,015. The company has a market cap of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.36. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.