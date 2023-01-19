Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.74 ($0.06). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,561,225 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.28 million and a P/E ratio of -46.00.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

See Also

