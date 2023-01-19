ACT Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

ACT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,877 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,525. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Aspira Women’s Health

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.