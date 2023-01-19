ACT Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

ACT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. 466,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,861,562. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.28% and a negative net margin of 56.69%. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

